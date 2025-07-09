Paul Pettijohn

The family of Paul Anthony Pettijohn of Moran, Kansas, will celebrate his life at the Maplewood Lions Club in Sulphur, Louisiana, on Sept. 20, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Paul passed away peacefully in his home from coronary disease on June 15, 2025, at the age of 70. His body was cremated soon thereafter according to his wishes.
Paul was born in Sulphur, Louisiana, on April 18, 1955. He was the second of six children for his parents, Billy and Norma Pettijohn. He graduated from Sulphur High School in 1973. After working for a year at Cities Service Refinery with his father, he purchased a motorcycle and set off for several months for an adventure out West.
Paul began his career as a bridge and highway carpenter and retired 48 years later as a senior inspector. His work took him from Louisiana to Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, North Dakota and lastly, Kansas where he retired. As part of his line of work Paul began journaling each day and continued that habit for over 40 years.
Paul retired in 2022. He volunteered at the National Archery in Schools Program. He hoped to foster his enjoyment of bow hunting with future generations. Paul loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. Throughout his life, Paul’s other hobbies included raising horses, team roping, woodworking and welding.
He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Paul was well-read and had an abundance of books to prove it. One of his many topics was health and fitness. Paul enjoyed listening to a variety of music, books-on-tape, and podcasts, and also watching classic movies.
Over the years, Paul remained close with several of his elementary and high school friends, often enjoying outdoor expeditions together aiming to find their next trophy. He also made and maintained strong friendships in the many places he lived throughout his life.
Paul was preceded in death by parents, Billy and Norma (Pousson) Pettijohn. He is survived by five siblings, Lydia Pettijohn of Mobile, Alabama, Ralph Pettijohn (Sharon) of Ruston, Louisiana, Cathy Erickson of Wichita, Ellen Stephens (James) of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Suzanne (David) Shipley of Birmingham, Alabama; as well as 17 nieces and nephews and a large extended family including Leonard Pousson of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Paul’s only surviving uncle.
To honor Paul and his lifelong pursuit of learning, please read a book and share a book.
Advertisement
Advertisement