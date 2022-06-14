Paul Setter

Paul A. Setter, age 81, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Paul was born Feb. 23, 1941, in Iola, at St. John’s Hospital to Andrew Setter and Mary (Hess) Setter. He attended Jeddo School and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1959. He was a member of Full-O-Pep 4-H and was a National 4-H Dairy Winner in 1959. He served on the USD 258 school board for eight years. He and Dorothy were 4-H Community Leaders for the Full-O-Pep 4-H Club for several years.
He married Dorothy F. Reaves on Nov. 25, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They had five children, Paul Micheal (Pamela) Setter, Melinda (Cole) Herder, Amanda (Douglas) Ames, all of Humboldt.He was a grandpa to Ryan (Nickole) Herder, Janelle (Tennyson Jr.) Williams, David Setter, Jeremy (Kasie) Setter, Megan (Trevor) Kraft, Anna (William) Ramsey, Cade Ames and Briana (Travis) Young. Great-grandchildren are Brynleigh and Everleigh Herder, Addison Kraft, Luke Ramsey and Andrea Setter. He is also survived by a sister, Marita Lopeman. Paul is preceded in death by an infant son; stillborn grandson, B.C. Ames; daughter, Michelle R. Setter, and wife, Dorothy.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Humboldt Methodist Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will take place following Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Paul and Dorothy Setter Memorial Fund and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.