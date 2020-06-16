Peg Morelan Griffith Smith, age 82, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Wichita.
She was born Oct. 5, 1937 to J.W. (Buck) Morelan and Jewell Sybil (Orcutt) Morelan.
She married John W. Griffith on April 4, 1958. He preceded her in death. She married Wayne V. Smith on Nov. 20, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, John Bradley Griffith.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne V. Smith; daughter Brenda L. Feagins and step-daughter, Sunny Shreeve.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in The Venue at the funeral home.