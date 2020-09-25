Peggy Drury

Peggy Louise Drury of Iola went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 23. She suffered a brief illness and passed at her home.
Peggy was the daughter of Andrew Walden and Elsie (Mewhinny) Walden of Iola, who are deceased. Also preceding her in death is husband, Robert Drury; son, William Robert Drury; and brother, William Lee.
Survivors include: brother, Robert (Shirley) Walden of Iola; children Becky (Rusty) Shepard of Overbrook, Bryan (JoAnn) Drury of Carbondale and Brady Drury of Iola; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peggy worked at Iola Walmart for many years.
Her love, smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice.
Services are pending.