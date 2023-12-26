Leslie Lyle “Pete” Morgan Jr., age 68, of Iola, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
He was born March 17, 1955, at Waynesville, Mo., to Leslie Lyle Morgan and Helen (Kessler) Morgan.
He married Sherrie Bartholomew on Sept. 29, 1974. They divorced. He married Jammie Blevins on Jan. 26, 2016, in Iola
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jammie; daughter, Christine Morgan, of Princeton; son, Brian Morgan, of Iola; and stepchildren Wendy Mariscal, of Iola, and Jeremy Mariscal, of Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The family will greet friends following the service.
