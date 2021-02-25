Michael “Pete” Troxel, 64, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Pete was born Feb. 12, 1956, in Wichita, to Floyd and Francie Troxel. He grew up and spent most of his adult years in the LaHarpe and Iola area.
Pete’s quick-witted, adventurous, and free-spirited personality has shined since childhood. He was born to soar. On Feb. 21, 1973 (at age 17), his parents agreed to his wishes of joining the United States Navy. He wanted to roam throughout life “his way.” This was the beginning of what became one of the most memorable chapters in his life. His adventure took him on the USS Midway between 1973-1975. He traveled to California, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam and many other areas around the world. He was extremely proud of his achievements and anyone that knew Pete would agree the Navy was forever in his heart. He was full of endless amazing stories. In March of 1979, Pete was honorably discharged from the Navy.
After the Navy, Pete worked for the City of Iola, the Iola Fire Department and later ended his career path as a long-haul truck driver. He lived a full life that was overflowing with music, family, love and many amazing “good ol’ times” (like a perfectly grilled steak with a cold beer).
Pete had three daughters and eight grandchildren that he loved dearly and cherished throughout his life. This was another wonderful achievement in his life that he was extremely proud of.
Pete was a very talented man. His true love (without a doubt) was music. He enjoyed sharing his passion with his family and friends. Playing in bands, making records or simply adding music to the background of his daily life and travels. He expressed himself through his silly jokes and twisted humor, but if he needed to be serious, you could find that within his music or writing. He could pick up any instrument and bring magic to the room. His ears and soul led the tune. He was fluent in any instrument, but he definitely favored his guitar and piano.
Pete is survived by his three daughters and their spouses: Angie and Bill Bailey of Lansing, Stephanie and Kris Koerperich of Hiawatha, and Libby and Jason Clark of Spring Hill. He also had one sister and two brothers: Cindy and Bill Beckmon of Carlyle, Kerry and Donna Troxel of Adams, Wis., and Jimmy Troxel and Tammy Johnson of Erie. Pete leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Brendan, Brandt, Rachelle, Makena, Seth, Hunter, Paxton, Kyra, Breckin and Brinley. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Francie Troxel; and brother Kelly Troxel.
Pete was one of kind and loved by many. He left his mark, that is for certain.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Elks Lodge, 110 S. Jefferson Ave, Iola. Family and friends are welcome. We ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required. In the early summer of 2021, Pete’s three daughters will honor his wish of spreading his ashes in San Diego, Calif., near the USS Midway Museum.