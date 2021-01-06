Phyllis Miller

Phyllis Ione Miller, 96, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Windsor Place in Iola. She was born June 26, 1924, to Roy and Ione (McGee) Jackson in Linn County, near Mound City. Phyllis graduated from Blue Mound High School in 1941.
On Nov. 2, 1942, Phyllis married Ralph Miller in Fort Scott. This union was blessed with three daughters. She and Ralph farmed near Blue Mound until 1976, when they sold the farm and moved to Iola, where she worked for Dennis and Darlene Williams of Iola Greenhouse until retiring.
Phyllis was known for her excellent cooking skills, and commented many times she loved to make anything that made a big mess! She made many wedding cakes for the communities that she lived in as well as for her nieces and nephews. She loved nothing more than preparing a big meal and having family and friends join her around the table. This was evidenced by the tablecloth she always used. As a guest, you were required to sign your name so she could later embroider your signature on the cloth, keeping it safely documented that you had paid her a visit. Homemade ice cream was another tradition. At the drop of a hat, she and Ralph would prepare homemade ice cream and invite friends over to share. If no one could attend, they would load up their fresh batch and travel to surrounding neighbors and find someone that was home to help share their treat. She was an excellent seamstress and made countless outfits for her daughters and grandchildren, as well as quilts for each grandchild. Her hands were always busy.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, Roy and Ione Jackson; daughter, Rolene Lowry; and brother, Lee R. Jackson.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Linda Swisher of Winfield, and Pat Lasley and husband, Dennis, of Moran; two sister-in-laws, Virginia Jackson-Mathews of Pleasanton, and Venita Miller of Kincaid; two neighbors that she took in as her own daughters, Nancy Ewing of Blue Mound, and Karen Jones of Iola; seven grandchildren, Terri Kier and husband, Les, of Winfield, Mike Swisher and wife, Danielle, of Lancaster, Ohio, Rusty Swisher and wife, Shelly, of Glenfield, N.Y., Chad Lowry of Fort Scott, Candace Jobe and husband, Joel, of Fort Scott, Blake Lasley and wife, Beth, of Ottawa, and Blair Lasley of Kansas City, Mo.; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nine step-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends just prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the foyer. Masks are required.
Memorials in honor of Phyllis are suggested to K-9’s for Warriors and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola, or may be mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.