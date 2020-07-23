Ralph Johnson

Ralph F. Johnson, Sr., age 98, a resident of Fort Scott, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Medicalodge of Fort Scott. He was born Aug. 24, 1921, in Drumright, Okla., the son of Perry L. Johnson and Ethel M. Coffman Johnson. Ralph graduated from Mildred High School with the Class of 1940. He married Dorothy L. Williams on March 14, 1941, at Iola. Ralph served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked for 28 years for Johnston Pump where he served as sales manager. Ralph was a life member of Bronson Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his children, Connie Cherrybone, of Odessa, Texas, Ralph F. Johnson, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Gerald Johnson and wife, Sherrie, of Loveland, Colo., and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Mefford of Fort Scott, Jean Decker, of Bronson, and Terry Joe Johnson of Iola.
Ralph’s wife, Dorothy, preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2000. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Wisdom, three brothers, Gilbert Johnson, Perry Johnson and Paul Johnson and three sisters, Betty Clayton, Shirley Bolan and Pat Dawson.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Bronson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, Fort Scott. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.