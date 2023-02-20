Ralph Madill

Ralph Junior Madill, 89, formerly of Chanute, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Edmond, Okla.
Ralph was born on June 20, 1933, in Fort Scott, to Ralph Clark and Ella Mary (Umphenour) Madill.
Ralph married Betty Jean Bair in Marysville on April 21, 1957. She preceded him in death after 62 years of marriage.
He was in the Army Reserves at Fort Carson, Colo., for three years at Platoon Headquarters.
Ralph is survived by two daughters, Pamela Link and husband Michael of Edmond, Okla., and Darla O’Neill and husband Gary of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Prior to the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m., at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association or a charity of your choice, in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
