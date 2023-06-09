Ramona Treece

Ramona Jean Treece, 80, of Montgomery, Ill., passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
She was born at home in Seneca, Mo., on Dec. 15, 1942, the daughter of Sarah Leanna Oleman Stelts and Archie Wilford Stelts.
She graduated from Miami, Okla., High School and North Eastern Oklahoma A&M. She was a prolific reader, loved travel, tending her gardens and watching the well-fed visiting birds.
She worked her whole life in the healthcare administrative industry, retiring at age 73.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Treece; children, Sarah (Patrick) Meehan, and Clinton (Tina) Treece; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Meehan-Ghiotto, Nolan Meehan, Connor Meehan, Alexa Treece, Logan Treece, Scarlett Treece; great-grandchildren, Alayna Meehan, Penelope Ghiotto, Wesley Ghiotto; sister-in-law and friend, Judy Treece George; and many nieces and nephews. Internment will take place in the New Bethel Cemetery at Anderson, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 in memory of Ramona Jean.
