Randy Gene Smith, 70, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at his home in Chanute. He was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Iola, to Clark Smith and Katherine (Lowry) Smith. He was united in marriage to Maria Sanchez on Feb. 14, 1976. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Randy is survived by his wife, Maria Smith of the home; his sons, Randy Smith Jr. of Iola, Jason Smith of Loveland, Colo., and John Smith of Topeka; daughter, Catherine of Chanute; brothers, Steven and Rusty; and sister, Deanna. Randy was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Alexander Smith, Shepard Smith, Jaxon Silver, and Isabella Smith, and Dylan Smith.
Randy was preceded in death by granddaughter, Devon Smith; and brother, Michael Smith.
Randy proudly served in the U.S. Navy and had a successful career as an Assembler at Haldex Brakes. He was a graduate of Iola High School and was known for his dedication and hard work.
In his free time, Randy enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and shooting pool. These hobbies brought him joy and he even earned the nickname “Skinner” for his talent in pool.
A memorial service for Randy Gene Smith will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, with military honors presented by the Chanute Honor Guard following the service.
Memorials can be made out to Greater Kansas City Friends of Fisher House and can be left with the funeral home.
Randy will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
