Raymond “Ed” Fitzpatrick

Raymond Edward Fitzpatrick, age 73, of Neosho Falls, passed away Dec. 3, 2024, as the result of a vehicle accident in Sumner County. Ed was born March 12, 1951, in Iola, to Joseph Theron Fitzpatrick and Pauline Mildred (Stovall) Fitzpatrick.
Ed graduated in 1969 from Yates Center High School. He served his country in the Kansas National Guard.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Fitzpatrick.
Ed is survived by his companion, Chris Sherwood; and sister, Patsy Mapes.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Geneva Cemetery, Colony, Kan.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Geneva Cemetery, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
