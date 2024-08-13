Reba Stewart

Reba Ann (Shults) Stewart, age 68, passed away on Aug. 3, 2024, at home with her sister, Rita, by her side.
Reba was born in Iola, Kansas, on Aug. 7, 1955, the daughter of William H. and Alean K. (Slife) Shults. Reba attended schools in Humboldt.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; son, Paul; sisters, Viola Powers and Rose Stierwalt; and brother, Charles Shults.
She is survived by sons, Bryan and Travis; daughter, Becky; sisters, Darlean Totman, Mary K. Craig, and Rita (Don) Myer; and brother, Ralph Shults.
Reba’s family is hosting a memorial visitation from 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 31, at the Humboldt Senior Center. Memorials may be made to Wings of Warriors and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
