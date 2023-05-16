Renée Matheson

Renée Grace Cooper Matheson was born May 19, 1939, to Genevieve Cooper in Los Angeles, Calif. She died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Renée married Donald Horton, and later divorced. She married Barney Matheson on May 20, 1972.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Arthur.
Renée is survived by her husband, Barney Matheson; daughters Felicia Bommarito of Texas, Gina (Brad) Shaw of Peru, and Laura (Paul) Dondero of California; son Donald Horton of Missouri; grandchildren Janelle Shaw, Cassie Kieda, Chanelle and Joseph Dondero, and Donald and Danice Horton; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
