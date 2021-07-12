Reta Ensminger

Reta Fern (Blake) Ensminger passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Olathe at the age of 86. Reta was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Redfield, to Lloyd and Fern (Swank) Blake. She graduated from Fort Scott High School, Mercy School of Nursing and Allen County Community College.
Reta married Alden Ensminger in Lamar, Mo., on Dec. 31, 1960. Together they made their home in Moran, until moving to Olathe in 2017. From their marriage were born three children, Lila (Steve) Bayer of Springdale, Ark., Aldie (Bev) Ensminger of Atchison and Kendra Haen of Gardner.
Reta was very active in her church, being a Confirmation Mentor, and she also and received the Presbyterian Woman’s Award.
Reta was a life-long member of the Sunshine Club. She was a very creative woman in her painting, crafts, sewing and knitting.
Reta is survived by her three children; sister-in-law, Barbara (EJ) Siefker; brother-in-laws H.R. Siefker and David Ensminger; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Reta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alden, of 58 years; brother, Kenneth Blake; sisters, Waneda Roberts, Ethel Clem, Bernice Hinton, Carol Easter and Ruth Sherill; and great-grandson Moxxlee Jax McGlynn.
Services to honor the life of Reta are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola on Tuesday, July 13, the night prior to the service.
Cremation will take place and inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Reta are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Iola or the National Kidney Foundation in lieu of flowers. Memorials can be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
