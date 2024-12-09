Retta Smith

Retta Ruth Smith, age 87, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at The Center at Waterfront, surrounded by family.
Her sense of humor, loving nature, and delicious homemade cooking will be deeply missed.
Born Oct. 15, 1937, in Fort Scott, Kansas, to Virgil and Grace (Wyatt) Fisher, Retta grew up on a dairy farm in Hammond. She embraced farm life further when she married Glenn E. Smith of Bronson on March 5, 1961.
Retta was actively involved in the Methodist Church from a young age. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, directed Bible School, served as church secretary, and was a lay speaker at various area churches. A member of the Eastern Star, she held various offices and star points, and participated in multiple community clubs.
Retta brought joy to many with her humorous skits and jokes. She loved cooking for others and often made holiday treat plates, especially fudge and peanut brittle, for friends and neighbors. After moving to Wichita, she enjoyed a variety of crafts and puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie Duerson and Nelda Beth, and daughter Arlene Garrison.
Retta is survived by her husband, Glenn; two daughters, Joyce Smith (Lynn Huffstetler) and Tricia (Chris) Knoll; son-in-law Glen Garrison; three granddaughters, Cheyenne and Montana Garrison and Lola Knoll; brother, Vern (Karen) Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Retta’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Moran United Methodist Church, with a private family burial at Bronson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Moran United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
