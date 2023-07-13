Richard A. Chase, age 91, of Iola, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023.
A memorial celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Iola. A graveside service and inurnment is at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Rotary Club of Iola and sent to Webb Family Funeral Service, 1475 S. 10th, Independence, KS 67301.
Richard Chase was born in Independence on Dec. 13, 1931, the son of Frank A. Chase and Rowena Jane (Wolf) Chase. He grew up in Independence, attending the local public schools and graduated from Independence High School in 1949. Sports was an early passion of his life playing football, basketball and tennis. He graduated from Independence Community Junior College in 1951 and from Ottawa University in 1953. He received a master’s degree from Kansas State University in 1957.
On Dec. 21, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis L. McMurtry, in the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
After spending four years in Junction City as a teacher, they returned to Independence where they raised their family. Richard was a junior high teacher, then a junior high principal, before becoming the Independence High School principal from 1971 through 1976. After a brief stint as the high school principal in Arkansas City, he transitioned to being the assistant superintendent of schools in Iola, where he spent the rest of his career until he retired in 1995.
Richard was a longtime member of the Rotary Club and a past president. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Iola.
Tragically, his first wife, Phyllis, developed early Alzheimer’s disease which ultimately took her life. He married Shirley Nelson in 1994. They enjoyed traveling in their mobile home and spent winters in Yuma, Ariz. Shirley died in 2012. Rita Sanders became a dear and loving part of Richard’s life in 2014. Richard continued to play golf and tennis until the winter of 2020.
Richard is survived by his five children, Michael (Pat Sato) Chase, Bill (Betse Gage) Chase, Mark (Paula Usanis) Chase, Marilyn Sprague, and Kathy (David) Carr; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and dear friend, Rita Sanders.
He was preceded in death by Robert Sprague, son-in-law, and Adam Sprague, grandson.
Services are under the direction of Webb Family Funeral Service, Independence.
