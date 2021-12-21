Richard Lee Wallace, 86, Iola, died at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Richard was born in Iola. He married Irene Louise Davis in Iola.
She survives, as do three sons, Richard Wallace of Fort Scott, Anthony Wallace and wife Regina of San Diego, Calif., and Juan Wallace of San Diego; and one daughter, Selina Wallace of Iola.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Covenant of Faith Christian Church with the Rev. Phil Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.