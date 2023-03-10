Rita Alderson

Rita Mae (Weiland) Alderson passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at Northhaven Place in Oklahoma City. She was born on June 16, 1923, to John and Grace (Bigger) Weiland in Neosho Falls. Rita grew up in Neosho Falls, where she graduated from Pumpkin Kollege. On Aug. 19, 1945, she married Clinton Alderson of Yates Center in Iola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clinton Alderson; daughter, Connie Jones; sisters, Elora O’Hara, Florence Henderson, Eva Rawlings, Milda Danielson, and Maxine Smith; and brothers, Chance Weiland, Al Weiland, Clifford (Chig) Weiland, Curtis Weiland, Kenneth Weiland, and Les Weiland. Rita is survived by her son, C.A. Alderson and wife Sheila of Oklahoma City.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Yates Center Cemetery.
To read the full obituary, visit www.mercer-adams.com.