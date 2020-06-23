M. Rita Roush of Chanute, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. Rita was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in Humboldt. She was the daughter of Raymond and Clara (Westerman) Frederick.
Rita attended the Prairie Flower School district and went on to get her certificate in business, whereafter she worked at the Burlington Overall Factory and agriculture statistic service. She also worked as a substitute weather observer and secretary at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
On April 5, 1951, in Humboldt, Rita married Clyde Roush. They had recently celebrated their 69th year of marriage. Rita was a member of the St. Patrick’s Altar Society, and she enjoyed being with people. Most importantly, Rita loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Including her husband Clyde, Rita is survived by children: Michael “Mick” Roush of Harrisonville, Mo., Mark Roush and wife DeeAnne of Joplin, Mo., Kevin Roush and wife Donna of Lawrence, Kent Roush and wife Cindy of Emporia, Stan Roush and wife Julie of Bonner Springs, Denice Skreslet and husband Tony of Elk Grove, Calif., and Lisa Roush of Lawrence; brothers Bob Frederick of Chanute and Tom Frederick of Chanute; sister Velma Nordhus of Centralia; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three on the way.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Clarence Frederick, Lloyd Frederick and Ralph Frederick; sisters Geraldine Frederick, Ruth Poffenbarger, Marty Phelan and Rose Ann Frederick; and daughter-in-law Cathy Roush.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial Rites will be held for the family only at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Rosary at 9:30 prior to service time, and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery after funeral Mass. Live streaming of the service will be offered through St. Patrick’s Catholic Church https://www.facebook.com/ St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-2034379966601678/ Or: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCkw2w4FTzrdPWTcUkMRhQCw
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the St. Patrick’s School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.