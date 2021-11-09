Robert Hyden

Robert Stephen Hyden, 73, LaHarpe, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1948, in Nashville, Tenn., to John P. Hyden and Geneva (Kirk) Hyden.
Robert served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked many years as a mechanic, specializing in Volkswagen service and repair.
Robert is survived by his son, Christopher Hyden (Tamala), Moran, and mother, Jeannie, Nashville.
His father preceded him in death.
A memorial service with military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the LaHarpe VFW, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement