Robert Shields

Robert M. Shields, of Overland Park, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Robert P. and Patricia L. Shields.
He grew up in the Kansas City area and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and AT&T for 42 years, retiring last year. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Scott Chapter.
Survivors include Iola residents, mother Patricia Shields, brother John Shields, nephew Bob Macha (Kelly), niece Jennifer Delich (Bill), and brother-in-law Earl Walter.
It was Robert’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., with visitation starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility, LaHarpe, KS, www.acarf.org
