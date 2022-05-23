Roberta Shirley

Roberta Jo Shirley, age 85, of Iola, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Country Place, Chanute. Roberta was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Kansas City, Mo., to Robert Morgan and Josephine (Riues) Morgan.
Roberta and Bill Shirley were married Nov. 22, 1958, at Fort Benning, Ga. Roberta received her registered nursing degree from Central Texas College. She worked as a registered nurse for 30 years.
Roberta loved working in her flower gardens, planting trees, and raising vegetables. She liked being outdoors. Roberta was president of the Iola Tree Board for many years. She was a master cook, especially her homemade cookies. Roberta was on the parish council when the St. John’s Parish Hall was built and she was one of several women who was consulted for the parish kitchen design. Roberta was a military wife for 20 years and her children were born in three different countries. Roberta and Bill lived overseas for 10 of those 20 years. As Bill said, “There’s a special place in heaven for a military wife.”
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Scott Shirley.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Shirley; son, Tim Shirley, Baldwin; daughters, Susan (Jon Sorenson) Massey, Mount Vernon, Ill., and Sara (Bennie Gudmens) Moxley, Leavenworth; grandchildren, Kayla Massey, Josh Massey, Morgan Moxley, Lydia Shirley and Clarissa Shirley; great-grandchildren, Josie Cowan, Augustus Massey and Maximus Massey; brother, Edward Morgan; and sisters, Arlene Kratzberg and Rosalie Brackney.
A rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church. A lunch and visitation will follow the funeral mass in St. John’s Parish Hall. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial suggestion by the family is to plant a tree in memory of Roberta. Mass for the repose of the soul of Roberta can be asked for at the parish office.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement