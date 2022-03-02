Rodger Holland

Rodger Dale Holland, 67, of Iola passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Rodger was born on July 20, 1954, in Iola, the son of Roy and Lola Mae (Johnson) Holland.
Rodger was a lifelong resident of Iola. When he wasn’t busy driving his semi, Rodger loved to fish, watch NASCAR, and have a beer with friends and family. Rodger also loved to restore classic cars; his pride and joy was a 1955 Chevy wagon that he took to car shows all over. On Feb. 4, 1984, Rodger married Melinda Kay Latta, they were married for 37 years until his passing.
Rodger is survived by his wife Melinda Kay Holland, son Derek Joe Holland, daughters Kylee Pitts and Shauna Saubers, son-in-law Cody Pitts, brother Roy “Butch” Holland, sisters Connie Shetler, Margie Masterson and Linda Overton and eight grandchildren.
Rodger was preceded in death by his mother Lola Mae Johnson and sisters Madalyn Varnell and Phillis Cook.
Cremation has been requested.
