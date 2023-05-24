 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Ron Mayberry

June 17, 1945 — May 22, 2023

Obituaries

May 24, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Iolan Ronald Dale Mayberry, 77, died Monday, May 22, 2023.

Ron was born on June 17, 1945, in Elgin, Ill., to Ulis Benton and Opal Virginia (Farris) Mayberry

He married Ruth Ann Draper on Jan. 28, 1967.

She survives, as do daughter, Julie Ingle, of Iola; son, Jeff Mayberry (Colleen), of Springfield, Ill.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives. 

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54 in Iola. A graveside service will be  at 11 a.m. Friday at Highland Cemetery in Iola.

Memorials are suggested to Kittiwake Baptist Church, Lexington County, S.C., and may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 12, 2020
January 22, 2019
December 3, 2018
March 9, 2018
Most Popular