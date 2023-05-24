Ron Mayberry

Iolan Ronald Dale Mayberry, 77, died Monday, May 22, 2023.
Ron was born on June 17, 1945, in Elgin, Ill., to Ulis Benton and Opal Virginia (Farris) Mayberry
He married Ruth Ann Draper on Jan. 28, 1967.
She survives, as do daughter, Julie Ingle, of Iola; son, Jeff Mayberry (Colleen), of Springfield, Ill.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54 in Iola. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Kittiwake Baptist Church, Lexington County, S.C., and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement