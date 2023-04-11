Ron Reninger

Ronald Craig Reninger, Sr., 62, of Stark, passed away April 3, 2023, as a result of a car accident. Ron was born Sept. 18, 1960, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Dannie J. Reninger and Darlene J. (Burge) Reninger.
Ron graduated in 1978 from Jayhawk-Linn High School, Mound City. He was a bridge builder.
Ron will be remembered for his free spirit, his kindness to others in their time of need and his ability to make others laugh in even the darkest moments. He enjoyed music, fishing and anything outdoors. His laughter and ability to make any gathering a party will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Ron is survived by his companion (wife of his heart), Susie Sluder, of the home; children, Beth (Michelle) Crismas, Tiffany (Adam) Neeley, CJ Reninger, Candy Cole, Erin (Evan) Peterson; grandchildren, Jack, Roni, Ian, Elle, Addy, Aeneas, Chloey, Ana, Madi, Erik, Tom, McKenzie; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation will take place.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement