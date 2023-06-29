Ron Rutledge

Ronald Dean Rutledge, age 75, of Iola, passed away June 27, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. Ron was born Aug. 12, 1947, along with his identical twin brother, Donald, in Beaver, Oklahoma, to William Wesley Rutledge and Merle I. (Dean) Rutledge.
The family moved to Iola when Ron and Don were in second grade. Ron graduated in 1966 from Iola High School. In March 1967, he entered the United States Navy. During his naval career he served on the USS Cleveland and the USS Dubuque as a helicopter crewman. Ron returned to Iola in December 1970, and was honorably discharged in March 1973.
Ron and Connie Prothe were married July 1, 1972, in Iola.
Ron and his brother, Don, purchased Iola Glass in January 1980, and operated it until their retirement in January 2017. One of their greatest joys was entertaining their buddies over morning coffee at the glass shop.
Ron was an avid athlete and sports enthusiast. He was an accomplished distance runner, including qualifying multiple times for the Boston Marathon. He and Connie loved playing golf, especially with Bill and Janie Henderson. Ron also enjoyed basketball, volleyball, watching Kansas Jayhawk basketball, and John Force drag racing. He liked his morning bike rides to Humboldt on the rail trail and evening walks with Connie.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Bill and Jean Prothe; and niece, Sheri Moore.
Ron is survived by his wife, Connie, of the home; daughters, Andrea (James) Works, Gretchen Rutledge; granddaughters, Britnee (Jake) Fiscus, Ashlynn Works, Kendall Works, Rowan Hutchings; great-granddaughter, Blakely Fiscus; brothers, Wesley (Nancy) Rutledge, Don (Mickey) Rutledge; nieces, Dawna (Paul Shaffer) Rutledge, Stephanie (Levi) Splechter, Shelley Sheble; nephews, Jonny Rutledge, Matthew (Jessie) Willis; fur babies, Lucky, Nena, Dallyn; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 7, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, followed by a graveside memorial service with military honors at 3 p.m. in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or the VFW Auxiliary or Southwind Rail Trail Maintenance, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
