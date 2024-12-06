Ronald Burris

Ronald John Burris Sr., age 82, a resident of Colony, Kansas, surrounded by his daughters, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
He was born April 16, 1942 in Hamilton, Kan., to John Peter Burris and Hazel Charlotte Uhl (Burris).
Ronald completed the 8th grade and then went on to earn a GED for his school-aged years. Ronald graduated from Allen County Community College and majored in political science. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in Administration of Justice with a minor in pre-law from Wichita State University.
As a young adult, Ronald proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 28,1962 to go fight for our freedom in the Vietnam War. Ronald was very proud of his responsibilities during his time in the Army and made sure to let his kids and grandkids know he sat “door gunner” on the choppers during the war. Ronald served four years in the Army. He then reenlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served in the Navy Seabees for 20 months. Ronald was a proud veteran and held it very near and dear to his heart. Ronald always took every opportunity he had to thank a service member or veteran for their service.
Ronald was self-employed most of his life. Like his father, Ronald worked in the oil fields for over 40 years and became quite successful. It was his true passion, and he thoroughly enjoyed it.
Ronald had a very full and adventurous life. He was an avid coin collector. He loved to buy and hunt for coins. He never spent any change in his pocket so he could look for unique and valuable coins. Ronald also loved going to the casino. He seemed to never lose any money. His trips were also extra special when he loaded up his beloved dog, Odie. He also enjoyed traveling, taking many frequent vacations alone and with his daughters. Ronald also had a love for Raiders football and rooted for a win every game. Ronald’s children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He thoroughly enjoyed every minute he had with them and treasured their close bond. He had four children and seven grandchildren who will love and miss him forever.
Ronald is survived by his children, Kelsey Lampe (Levi), LaHarpe, Sara Burris (Charles Hon), Iola, and Kaci Peres (Zachery), Overland Park; two sisters, Melba Shields and Patricia Burris of Parsons; grandchildren, Cadin Peres, Maddilyn Peres, Isabella Peres, Asher Peres, Ellie Lampe, Emersyn Lampe, and Willow Peres; his dog, Odie, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronald John Burris Jr; a brother, Harvey Burris; two infant siblings, and his lifelong friend, Mick Winner.
The family will greet family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Fellowship Regional Church in Iola. Burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery in Iola with military honors.
A highlight of Ronald’s life was participating in the Veterans Honor Flight. Memorial donations are suggested for the Southern Coffey Honor Flight and may be left with the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute.
Advertisement
Advertisement