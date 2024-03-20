 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Ronald Phipps

May 11, 1942 - March 19, 2024

Obituaries

March 20, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Ronald Elton Phipps, age 81, LaHarpe, Kan., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

He was born on May 11, 1942, to William and Violet Mae (Bash) Phipps in Des Moines, Iowa.

He married Rose Ann Owens on March 31, 1962, in Alameda, Calif.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife and five siblings.

He is survived by his children, Donal (Patricia) Phipps, Rhonda (Carl) Yoder, and Ronald Phipps, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, followed by funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the Kansas Masonic Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
September 8, 2021
March 17, 2020
March 10, 2012
May 26, 2010
Most Popular