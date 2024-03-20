Ronald Elton Phipps, age 81, LaHarpe, Kan., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
He was born on May 11, 1942, to William and Violet Mae (Bash) Phipps in Des Moines, Iowa.
He married Rose Ann Owens on March 31, 1962, in Alameda, Calif.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife and five siblings.
He is survived by his children, Donal (Patricia) Phipps, Rhonda (Carl) Yoder, and Ronald Phipps, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, followed by funeral services.
Memorials may be made to the Kansas Masonic Foundation.
