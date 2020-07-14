Rose Mary Abbe, age 70, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. She was born April 5, 1950, in Luverne, Minn., to Elmer Munsen and Gladys (Utley) Munsen.
Survivors include sons, Scott Vink, Ottawa, and Rick Vink, Eudora.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at RiverTree Christian Church, Iola. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.