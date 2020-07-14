Menu Search Log in

Rose Mary Abbe

April 5, 1950-July 9, 2020

Obituaries

July 14, 2020 - 11:03 AM

Rose Mary Abbe, age 70, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. She was born April 5, 1950, in Luverne, Minn., to Elmer Munsen and Gladys (Utley) Munsen. 

Survivors include sons, Scott Vink, Ottawa, and Rick Vink, Eudora. 

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at RiverTree Christian Church, Iola. Private inurnment will be at a later date. 

Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. 

Related
April 8, 2020
February 10, 2020
May 14, 2014
January 16, 2013
Trending