Rosella Payne

Rosella May Payne (Fulton), 81, of Kincaid, passed away Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center.
She was born on July 11, 1939, to Loyal and Imogine Fulton.
Rosella was united in marriage to Franklin Robert Payne on Dec. 24, 1959. This union blessed them with two children, Sandra and Robert Payne.
She was greeted at her passing by her husband, Franklin Payne; her parents, Loyal and Imogine Fulton; and four siblings, Donald Fulton, Terry Fulton, Harvey Fulton and June Roeder.
She is survived by her two children, Sandra Payne and Robert Payne; four brothers, Roy Fulton, Ronald Fulton, Bill Fulton and Tom Fulton;; and one sister, Imogene Brooks; four grandchildren, Meagan Payne, Joshua Payne, Jaden Payne and Mary Payne; and seven great-grandchildren, Kailynn Wilhite, Chris Wilhite, Brianna Summers, Colton Summers, Braelynn Peters-Baki, Tanner Peters-Baki, and Tucker Peters-Baki.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.