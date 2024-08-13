 | Tue, Aug 13, 2024
Roy Lankton

Dec. 29, 1928 - Aug. 12, 2024

Roy Lankton, 95, Le Roy, Kansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at Coffey County Hospital in Burlington. Roy was born Dec. 29, 1928, in the Crotty community to Elmer and Frances (Miller) Lankton.

Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at First Christian Church, 806 S. California, Le Roy. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at the church.

Burial to follow at Le Roy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight sent in care of  Van Arsdale Funeral Home, 433 C St., Le Roy, KS 66857.

