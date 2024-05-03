Ruby Nielson

Ruby M. Nielson, 92, of Berryton, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at a Burlington, Kansas hospital.
A celebration of Ruby’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place in Lynn Creek Cemetery southeast of Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Florence Crittenton Services, 2649 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66614, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to NE Kansas Toys For Tots, AFRC, 6700 SW Topeka Blvd., Bld. 688, Topeka, Kansas 66619.
