Rusty Gott

Russell “Rusty” G. Gott, 70, of Collinsville, Okla. was born in Springfield, Mo., on Feb. 18, 1950. He passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.
Rusty is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Dunlap; father, Dolin Gott; stepfather, Floyd Dunlap; stepmother, Elaine Gott; and brothers, Gary and Larry Gott.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Frances of the home. They married in Sept. 7, 1974. He is also survived by a sister, Kay Walker and her husband, Vaughn of Iola; sister-in-laws, Margaret Bennett of Humboldt, and Sandra Hicks of Collinsville, Okla.; nephews, Tony Hutton, Jamie Hicks, John Hutton, Tad Whitney, Clinton Gott, Ramsey Gott, Austin Gott and spouses; nieces, Becky Bennett, Susie Bennett, Samatha Larney and spouses.
He was a Seaman Bosun and worked on a tugboat while in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He selflessly served his country for two years.
He loved fishing, going to the casino and woodworking. He never knew a stranger and was always willing to help others in any way that he could. You could always find him building furniture for his family. He lived in Collinsville for over 37 years and had retired from Overhead Door of Tulsa for the past three years.
Visitation will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home in Collinsville, Okla. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A funeral service to honor the life of Rusty will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials in honor of Rusty are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.