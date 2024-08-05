Dec. 28, 1964-Aug. 1, 2024
Ruth Lamb, of Iola, passed away on Thursday Aug. 1, 2024. She was born Dec. 28, 1964, the daughter of Don and Theola Heath.
Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church in Iola.
She is survived by her father, Don Heath, of Iola; daughters, Racheal Harp (Bill), Marcelle and Tiffany Dokes; son, David Johnson (Lyndsey); sisters, Debby Wertz (Phil) and Sharon Hadden (Del); and six grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Theola Heath; daughter, Sharla Pittman; brother, Don Heath Jr.; and sister, Janis Heath.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood, in Iola.
