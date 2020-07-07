Ruth L. Wood, age 102, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Greystone Assisted Living in Iola.
Ruth was born to Elmer and Hannah (Lindquist) Mattson on March 9, 1918 in Elsmore. She graduated from Elsmore High School. Ruth married Paul Wood on Nov. 16, 1937. Their union was blessed with four children. She was a homemaker and spent the majority of her time taking care of her family. She was employed for 17 years as a cook at McAtee’s Nursing Home just east of Iola, which later was known as Arkhaven.
Ruth was a member of the Open Circle Club and Golden Valley Church of Moran, up until it closed. She then became a member of Savonburg Covenant Church where she attended church up until she entered in Greystone Assisted Living. Ruth and her husband were Junior High League Youth Leaders for a number of years at Savonburg Covenant Church. She was a member of the Prayer and Share group there also. Ruth was the last surviving member of her 1936 graduating class from Elsmore High School.
Ruth loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, quilting, baking, fishing, and being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She canned and froze her own garden produce yearly. You could find her helping out any neighbor that was in need. In spite of her age, Ruth worked long and hard every day doing anything that needed to be done on the farm and never complained.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wood; parents, Elmer and Hannah Mattson; two sisters, Florence Bradford and Ella Bradford; and brother, Leland Mattson.
Ruth is survived by her four children, Gary (Froncie) Wood, Glenda (Gene) Heskett, Susan (Richard) Haddan, and Paula (Larry) Voris; eight grandchildren, Paul (Lynn) Heskett, Ronald (Linda) Heskett, Kent (Lori) Heskett, Lori (Brent) Paddock, Angie Wood, Hilary (Russell) Wicklund, Lindsay Haddan, and Brian (Maureen) Voris; 12 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; loving, faithful kitty, Izzy; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service in honor of Ruth will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Savonburg Covenant Church in Savonburg. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery in Moran.
Memorials in honor of Ruth are suggested to Savonburg Covenant Church and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.