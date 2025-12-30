Samantha LeGrande

Samantha Joe LeGrande, 42, of Iola, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Samantha was born Feb. 22, 1983, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Debra LeGrande and George LeGrande.
Samantha attended Iola High School. In her adult life she became a caretaker for the disabled and elderly.
She was preceded in death by her father, George LeGrande; her brother, Eric Savona; grandfather, David Sherrill; grandmother, Jean Morris, and uncle, John Wymore.
Survivors include her children, Samira Stanford, Carmen LeGrande, Gavin Stanford and Isabella Hall; her mother and stepfather, Debra and Rick Dennis; her sister, Kimberly LeGrande; her brother, David Kinzle; her aunts, Melinda Wymore and Gloria Sherrill; her cousins, Karen Jones and John Wymore and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date. Memorials should be sent to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
