Samantha Lyons

Samantha Lynn Larson Lyons, 51, of Kent, Wash., went to be with her Lord and her brother, Jeremy Joe Larson, on Dec. 1, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital, in Puyallup, Wash., from complications with lung issues.
Samantha was surrounded by her four children at the time of her passing.
She was born May 31, 1973, at Fort Riley, Kan., the daughter of Gayla Jo Larson and Virgil Reed.
Samantha was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy Joe, in 1997; and her grandfather, Buford Larson.
Survivors include her four children, Brian and Rachel Blagburn and Zoey and Kaden Lyons, of Kent, Wash.; her mother, Gayla Jo Larson; grandmother, Patricia Larson; and her aunt, Gwen Sapienza.
