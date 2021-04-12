Sarah Burton

Sarah Alice (Sadie) Burton, age 90, of Iola, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute. Sadie was born January 11, 1931, in Yates Center, to William Sorenson and Jessie Blanche (Wilhite) Sorenson.
Sadie and Lyle Burton were married in 1958 and made their home in Iola.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Iola Baptist Temple, 426 North Second Street, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at the Yates Center Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Iola Baptist Temple, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.