Shad Gager, 89, of Table Rock, Neb. was born Nov. 5, 1933. He died April 14, 2023. While living in Oakley, he oversaw the local 4-H club installation of a concrete tennis / basketball court and in Iola, as a member of the Lions Club, he participated in demolition and reconstruction of the band stand on the courthouse square.
He is survived by his two sons Jim (Charlene) and Alan (Claire) 3 grandchildren, sister Katy. He was preceded by his wife Lois.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Visitation: 12-8, with family 6-8 Friday, April 21 at the church. Masonic, Eastern Star and Gideon Rites will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Burial: Table Rock Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com
Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha Street-Humboldt, NE 68376 (402) 862-2915.
