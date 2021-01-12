Shelia Sigg

Shelia Kay Sigg, age 66, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Chanute, surrounded by her loved ones.
Shelia was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Iola, to Virgil and Katheleen (Watson) Huffered. She graduated from Marmaton Valley High school in 1973. She started her career in healthcare while still in high school. After she graduated, she obtained her LPN and later her RN. She loved her career in nursing. The majority of her career was spent at Allen County Hospital as a surgical nurse.
Shelia was a fun-loving woman who had a smile for everyone. A ray of sunshine to family and friends. She was a phenomenal daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. You could always find Shelia in the kitchen, cooking something incredible. She also loved gardening and enjoyed the outdoors.
Shelia is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ramona, Rebecca and Phil; and brother-in-law, Calvin Coday.
Shelia is survived by her loving husband, Donnie Sigg of the home; children, Sarah Gonzalez and husband, Nick, of Moran, Frederick Sigg and significant other, Erica Hasler of Overland Park; grandchildren, Layne Gonzalez of Lawrence, Kaitlyn Diaz of Fort Riley, and Addalynn Hasler of Overland Park; great-grandchild, Parker Gonzalez of Lawrence; sisters, Susie Gillham and husband, Johnny of Humboldt, Sandy Coday of Elsmore, Kathy Brakel and husband, Tom of Iola; brother-in-law, Neal Rohr; beloved friend/sister, Sandy Burns and husband, Arlyn of Richmond, Mo.; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to honor Shelia’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, on the night prior to the service in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Shelia are suggested to the American Liver Foundation and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.