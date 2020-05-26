Shelly Collier

Shelly Kay Guder Collier, 47, rural Bronson, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the home of her parents in rural Bronson.
She was born Aug. 14, 1972, in Fort Scott, the daughter of Russell R. Guder and Wanda D. Carson Guder. Shelly graduated from Uniontown High School and Allen County Community College. She married Marc Collier. They later divorced. Shelly had been employed by F & S Supply in Iola for 17 years. She later worked for Herff Jones and Twin Motors. She enjoyed camping and cutting wood.
Survivors include her son, Joe Collier, Bronson, and her parents, Russell and Wanda Guder, also of Bronson; a granddaughter, Nova Julian; and a sister, Windy Ballinger. Also surviving is her long-time companion, Troy Driscoll.
Private services with burial in the Bronson Cemetery will take place on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.