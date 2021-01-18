Sherri Robertson

Sharmayne (Sherri) J. Robertson, 72, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, at her home in Harveyville.
Sherri was born on Nov. 29, 1948, to Clifford and Betty (Klinkel) McCune in DeSmet, S.D. She attended school in DeSmet and later moved to Plainville.
She married Edwin Hrabe and had two children. They later divorced.
Sherri married James Larry Robertson in Missouri and they were married 49 years. They had two more children.
They moved to Iola where Sherri worked at Berg Manufacturing as well as area nursing homes. They then moved to the Topeka area settling in Harveyville.
Sherri worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bill McCune; and mother-in-law Ruby Cook.
Sherri is survived by her husband of the home; brother Marvin McCune (Vicki) of DeSmet; her children Rowdy and Janie Hrabe of Leon, Roxanne and Gregg Hutton of Iola, Shawn and Robert Robertson of Carbondale and Misty and Dusty Robertson also of Carbondale; grandsons Kyle and Chelsie Hrabe, Travis and Valerie Hrabe, Josh Hrabe, Brian and Patricia Hutton and Darin and Annie Hutton; and great-grandchildren Kaylie, Cash, Evan, Everett, Ashton, and Matilda.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will take place at a later date. Services are being handled by www.midwestcremationsociety.com.