Sherry Hart

Sherry Lea Hart, age 71, passed away at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
Sherry was born Feb. 23, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of Amanda and Ray Pershall, and the sister of Larry Pershall.
She graduated from Iola High School in 1970. She was in the Iola High School Marching Mustangs, with one year under the direction of Dale Creitz. While in high school, she modeled for IMP Boats. She attended Allen County Community College for one year. She was a member of the pom-pom squad for the Red Devils. Sherry then transferred to Emporia State Teachers College.
On Jan. 2, 1973, she married Kenneth L. Hart (this was also on her Grandpa Fred’s birthday). They had two daughters, Amanda Camille and Ashley Rae. While her daughters were growing up, she helped coach softball, Girl Scouts, and whatever else the girls were involved in. She never missed watching them in their sporting activities.
Sherry worked at Iola Bank and Trust, TeamBank, and Great Southern Bank for 17½ years. She owned and co-owned Classy Attic for 19½ years. She was a founding member of Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
The greatest joy in life was spending time with her two daughters, two son-in-laws, and two granddaughters. Watching NASCAR and the Chiefs was a family pastime. She volunteered at Second Chance, which benefits ACARF. She enjoyed chatting with her friends. Her most valuable and most beautiful jewelry she ever had were the arms of her children and grandchildren around her neck. Her dad always called it “short arm loving.” Her daughters are amazing, sweet, kind, beautiful, and intelligent. She loved and treasured them.
A visitation for Sherry is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family graveside service will follow at a later date.
Memorials can be made to ACARF and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
