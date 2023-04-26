Sherry Maloney

Sherry J. Maloney, 75, of Victoria, passed away on April 13, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Sherry was born in Denver, Colorado to John Hutton and Beulah Maysel Orbison on Dec. 23, 1947. She was married to the late Albert Leon Maloney.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl; and husband, Albert.
Sherry is survived by her sons, Kevin Maloney (Monica), Troy Maloney (Dawn) and Brett Maloney; her grandchildren, Crystal, Makenna, Meghan, Kellie, Garrett, Erica and Quinton; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Trevor, Nolan, Ayumi, Jayden and Abigayle.
The family of Sherry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Kheim Vu, Kelli Longoria, NP, CMC Hospital ER doctors/nurses and San Antonio Brooke Army Medical Hospital.
Celebration of Life with Sharing of Memories will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Maloney family.
Advertisement
Advertisement