Shirley Ball, age 93, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. She was surrounded by loved ones, at her home in El Dorado, Kansas.
Shirley Mae Yocum was born in Moran on March 14, 1931. She was the second of two daughters born to Chester “Chet” Leonard Yocum and Olive Faye (Shelton) Yocum. She lived in Moran most of her childhood until her last two years of high school when she moved to Wichita with her mom and sister. She graduated from Wichita East High School in 1949. Shirley began her career as an insurance adjuster with Dulaney-Priest & Johnston then at Sheffer Cunningham.
In 1954, Shirley married Curtis Blackwill. From this union a son, Steven, was born. They later divorced in 1955.
On April 5, 1957, she married David Ball in Wichita. From this union a daughter, LeAna, was born. Over the following 32 years the family moved around the country every three years at the orders of the Navy, living in Mississippi, Florida, and California before returning to the Midwest.
Shirley made every house a home. She raised her children while she conquered unfamiliar territory, maintained many responsibilities alone while David was overseas. It was during this time Shirley began to teach Sunday school. She taught Sunday school at Hope Chapel in Moran for 35 years where she also served on the board.
Shirley enjoyed music, dancing, homemaking, gardening, cooking, craft-making and sewing. She embodied many pleasing character traits, as she was mild-mannered, slow to anger, finding light humor in most situations, rarely complaining and moved to generosity in empathy for the suffering and struggling. She was the rock of the family. Shirley was a self-proclaimed “Chocoholic” and the kids knew that chocolate was always hidden throughout the house. Ice cream was also a great love of Shirley’s.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Ball; her sister, Evelyn Fry; and her parents, Chet Yocum and Olive Long.
Shirley is survived by one son, Steve Ball of Menifee, California; daughter, LeAna Mitchell of El Dorado; five grandchildren, Erica Vega and husband, Rocky, Michelle Sotello and husband, Mark, Jeremy Mitchell and wife, Melissa, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jackson Mitchell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery. Shirley’s family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
