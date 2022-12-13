Shirley Ludlum

Shirley D. Ludlum, age 91, of Moran, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Shirley was born on July 12, 1931, in Medicine Lodge. She was the sixth of eight children born to John Ervin Jackson and Jessie Eva (Hollister) Jackson. Shirley grew up in Medicine Lodge, moving to a farm northwest of Elsmore in 1948. She graduated from Elsmore High School with the class of 1949.
Shirley married Joe Dean Ludlum of Elsmore on April 16, 1950, in Savonburg. They initially made their home on a farm west of Elsmore before purchasing the farm they lived on for over 40 years.
Shirley loved people and had a caregiver’s heart, and she found many ways to share her gifts with others, including her jobs. She worked as a clerk for several years at Tippie Store in Elsmore and then at the funeral home in Moran as a visitation attendant for nearly 20 years, she also spent many years as a volunteer for Allen County Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and four sisters, Calvin Jackson, Fern Jackson, Dean Jackson, Ruth McEndree, Stella Ludlum and Lila Ludlum.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Jo Ritchie and husband, Glenn, of Savonburg; two grandchildren, Travis Terrell and wife Jennifer, of Erie, and Jessica Burnett of Elsmore; two great-grandchildren Wyatt Burnett and Emmylou Terrell; brother, John Jackson of Fort Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Elsmore United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Elsmore Cemetery. Shirley’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Shirley’s choice for memorial donations is to her great-grandchildren’s education fund.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
