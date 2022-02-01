Jimmie Dean “Skip” Williams, age 70, of Iola, Kan., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer at his home in rural Allen County.
Skip was the oldest of two children. He was born in Joplin, Mo., on July 2, 1951.
Skip graduated from Shawnee Mission North, class of 1969. He kept in touch with many of his childhood friends from the neighborhood he grew up in and also high school friends. He attended several of his class reunions. In his youth he enjoyed fishing with his grandfather, Hobe Williams.
Skip came to Iola after a transfer from Inter-Collegiate Press in Kansas City. Iola became his lifelong home. Jim worked for Merchants Supply in Iola and Genery Novelty for over 10 years. He later became a self-employed carpenter and also worked at Allen County Hospital for both the new and old facilities as a contracted employee. He also had several evening part-time janitorial jobs that he and his wife, Jan Williams, did for several years.
Skip and Jan recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on Jan. 19, 2022.
Skip is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Williams, on Feb. 18, 2004; grandparents, Mildred and O.R. Arrowood, and Hobe and Gertrude Williams, all of Joplin.
Skip is survived by his wife, Jan Williams, and son, James Williams of the home; grandson, Jace Christian Williams of LaHarpe. James and Jase were the loves of his life.
Skip is also survived by his father, Jim F. Williams of Overland Park; sister, Susie (Tom) Rice of Overland Park; nephews, Jacob (Kyla) Rice of Overland Park, and Seth (Ashley) Rice of Fort Scott; niece, Nicole (Phil) Heifferon of Denver; brother-in-law, Neal (Mary) Weatherman of Eudora; and sister-in-law, Ramona Applegate, of Edmond, Okla.
A funeral service to honor the life of Skip will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Gas City Cemetery. Family will greet friends from noon to 1 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Skip are suggested to Wings of Warriors or the American Cancer Society and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement