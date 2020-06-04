Steffen Centlivre

Steffen G. Centlivre, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at New Mark Care in Kansas City, Mo. Cremation will be through Cashatt Family Funeral Home of Platte City. Steffen did not want a funeral. But for all his loved ones to all share a part of him. To remember all moments of life. There will be a video memorial following.
Steffen was born Nov. 1, 1948 in San Bernardino, Calif., to George L. Centlivre and Joanne A. Radaska (Raddick) Centlivre. He had many accomplishments throughout his life. From San Bernardino Sheriff Department, to his passion of being a Rescue/EMT firefighter on Fort Irwin Army base. He married Linda I. Gonzales in 1969. Of that marriage he had two sons and a daughter. He had a love for off-roading, model cars, motorcycles, California coast and rebuilding VWs to keep him busy. His ventures landed him in Iola to be closer to family in 2005. There, he began a career with the Iola school district as a bus driver. He loved being a bus driver, and cared for every kid that stepped onto his bus. He was very proud of all his grandchildren.
Steffen is preceded in death by his brother, Vietnam veteran Michael Centlivre (Texas), his mother Joanne Centlivre (California), father George Centlivre (California), aunts Lula Henegar and Mabel Marie Centlivre, Iola, and uncle Peter Centlivre of Iola.
He’s survived by children Lisa Marie Campbell of Kansas City, Steven Centlivre of Colorado and Michael Flores of California; grandchildren Tristen, Brenden, Brooke, Kristy and Steffanie; his ex-wife, Linda Gonzales-Potts; and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Firehero.org or Stjude.org.