Stephen Haen, age 72, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s South Hospital, in Overland Park, after a brief but difficult battle with cancer.
He was born on April 16, 1950 to Ralph and Rose (Heiman) Haen in Piqua.
He served in the Army.
He married Patty Yohon on May 29, 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Paul; and sister Dorothy.
Survivors include his wife Patty of the home; daughters, Becky (Darin) Spence of Wellington, Colorado and Greta (Jon) Fry of Hays; four grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Menzer, of Pratt; brothers, Richard Haen of Dittmer, Missouri and David Haen of LaHarpe.
A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola, followed by the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at St. John’s Catholic Church followed by inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Yates Center.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Church or Wings of Warriors and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US HWY 54, Iola, KS 66749.
